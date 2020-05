Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Black Hawk Bethlehem United Methodist Church, S10174 Highway C, Sauk City, will host a drive-thru carry out only Chicken & Dumpling Supper from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, May 24. Menu includes two dumplings with chicken and gravy, carrots and cherry or blueberry dessert for $10.