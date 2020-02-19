"Chicken Pies" now available for limited time

The Famous Masonic “Chicken Pies” are now available until Feb 28. Reedsburg Masonic Lodge 79 is taking advanced orders for the individual, all meat, Chicken Pies.

The Meat Pies will be made fresh on Feb. 29, quick frozen and ready for pick up from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 1 at the Quillin’s Quality Foods, 115 Second St. Reedsburg.

Pies have a flaky top crust, an abundance of premium chicken and gravy. Cooking instructions are included, and are ready in 45 minutes. Each Pie will feed one adult and costs $6.

All proceeds from this fundraising event will go toward the Masonic Lodge scholarships for local students and other charitable projects. Only 2,000 pies will be made.

To order, leave message or text 608-963-3912, or email anderfam@charter.net. Include your name, phone number, and the number of pies you wish to order. We will confirm your order.