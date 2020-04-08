× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April is Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention month. Many communities and organizations in Wisconsin had awareness events and activities planned. Due to COVID-19 many of these events are being canceled. Prevent Child Abuse Wisconsin encourages all to adhere to the CDC recommendations and Gov. Tony Evers “Safer at Home” order, to ensure social distancing.

Juneau County encourages all individuals and organizations to support child abuse and neglect prevention efforts in Wisconsin. Supporting families and ensuring parents have the knowledge, skills and resources they need are effective ways to protect children from the risk of child abuse and neglect. Community members can support one another by:

• Taking time to talk to parents in the neighborhood.

• Sharing local resources with families.

• Advocating for legislation and funding which support family programs within a community.

• Donating new or gently used clothing, toys to programs that support families with children.

• Bringing a meal or groceries to a family with young children.

• Organizing a family fun event such as a family game or movie night.

For more information, visit preventchildabusewi.org, dcf.wisconsin.gov, or preventionboard.wi.gov.