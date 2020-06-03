Child care center accepting registration for summer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital–Baraboo’s Tommy Bartlett Child Care Center is now opening registration for its summer day camp sessions for children from ages 4½-12-years-old. The licensed day care facility will provide weekly themed outdoor learning experiences now through Sept. 3 at 1510 Jefferson St., Baraboo.

Day campers will explore science, mathematics, engineering and technology through hands-on learning experiences like cooking. They also will learn problem-solving skills.

To protect the health and safety of day camp participants during the coronavirus pandemic, the center has taken additional safety precautions including increased cleaning and sanitation of center locations; daily screening of children and thorough hand washing upon arrival; monitoring of the children’s temperatures throughout the day and limiting drop-off and pick-up to only one parent or guardian at a time.

The daily summer camp sessions will run from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information or to register a child, call 608-356-1515.