Child ID now available on the App

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office app now offers the option to request child identification cards. The credit card-sized plastic card has a picture and information about the child, and contact information for parents/guardians. For many years the sheriff’s office has provided these cards free of charge to those who request them. In the past, cards were mainly only done during the Dodge County Fair or at a few other local events. Parents will now be able to submit their child’s information via the app and have the card available for pickup at the sheriff’s office, mailed to them, or have a deputy deliver it to their home within Dodge County.
By selecting “I consent,” parents give the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office permission to enter the child’s photo and identifiers into the county’s secure records management database for easy dissemination to all Dodge County law enforcement agencies. Parents who choose “I Do Not Consent…” will receive their child’s printed card and should understand the child’s information will not be readily available to dispatchers and officers if the child should go missing.
People are also reading…
The Dodge County Sheriffs app is available to download. For more information, call Sheriff Dale Schmidt at 920-386-4115 or email dschmidt@co.dodge.wi.us.