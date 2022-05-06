Child ID now available on the App

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office app now offers the option to request child identification cards. The credit card-sized plastic card has a picture and information about the child, and contact information for parents/guardians. For many years the sheriff’s office has provided these cards free of charge to those who request them. In the past, cards were mainly only done during the Dodge County Fair or at a few other local events. Parents will now be able to submit their child’s information via the app and have the card available for pickup at the sheriff’s office, mailed to them, or have a deputy deliver it to their home within Dodge County.