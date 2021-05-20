Childcare business workshops offered

Sauk, Richland and Crawford counties will host free, Build It Strong: Childcare Business Foundations Workshops, open to individuals new to the childcare sector and existing childcare directors/staff interested in optimizing their childcare business practices. This series of Zoom workshops, 16 hours total, takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturdays on June 12 and 26; July 10 and 24. Simultaneous interpretation in Spanish and Hmong available upon request.

Participants will learn the basics of child care business - bolster budgeting, marketing and technology; operations overview - best practices, review of policies, and tips to manage waitlist; professional services - meet with local experts to discuss insurance, lending options and legal issues; accounting and record keeping - review the specialized record keeping required for childcare providers; funding strategies - explore external funding options including grants and federal programs; legal structure and program type.

Space is limited. For more information and to register, visit https://economicdevelopment.extension.wisc.edu/childcare-initiative or contact Jessica Jane Spayde, Crawford County Extension at 608-520-6222 or spayde@wisc.edu.

Participants will also have the opportunity to access required safety classes including first aid, CPR, and child abuse prevention/neglect, as well as required Department of Children and Families course work at no cost.