Children, age 12-15, eligible for COVID vaccine

On May 12, children, age 12-15, became eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The Juneau County Health Department is currently scheduling Pfizer vaccine clinics for youth 12-15 years old, and all other eligible people. Call the Juneau County Health Department at 608-847-9279 to schedule an appointment.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses for full protection and is the first and only vaccine available for this age group. The Pfizer vaccine is 100% effective in prevention infection in this age group. Once fully protected, children can safely do the summer activities they enjoy. Fully vaccinated children will not have to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19 as well.