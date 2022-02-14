 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chili cook-off nets nearly $2,700

  • 0
CHILI COOK-OFF NETS NEARLY $2,700

From left, Doug Ninnman, Tanya Westphal of Tanya’s Leipsic Tavern and Wade Fletcher, Chili Cook-off organizers, donate $2,670 to the Nation of Patriots volunteers on Dec. 24

 SARAH BOTHAM/Contributed

The second annual chili cook-off held Dec. 5 at Tanya’s Leipsic Tavern netted $2,670 for the Nation of Patriots, that provide financial support for disabled veterans and their families.

Nineteen competitors from Beaver Dam and the surrounding area cooked up their best chili recipes for attendees to sample and then vote for a favorite. In addition to funds raised through competition entry fees and attendee participation, silent auction items were available for bidding.

For more information and volunteer and donor opportunities, visit nationofpatriots.org.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Colt and Lulu

PETS OF WEEK: Colt and Lulu

Colt is a 15-month-old coonhound, blue tick/mix surrendered because his owner was no longer able to keep him. He is very outgoing, friendly, l…

Free N95 masks available

Public Health Sauk County has free N95 masks available at the back entrance to the West Square Building, 505 Broadway, Baraboo, and throughout…

Scherer joins Horicon Bank

Scherer joins Horicon Bank

HORICON — Jason Scherer has joined the Horicon Bank Treasury and Commercial Payment Solutions Team as its vice president, according to a Feb. …

Marriage licenses

Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News