Chili cook-off nets nearly $2,700

The second annual chili cook-off held Dec. 5 at Tanya’s Leipsic Tavern netted $2,670 for the Nation of Patriots, that provide financial support for disabled veterans and their families.

Nineteen competitors from Beaver Dam and the surrounding area cooked up their best chili recipes for attendees to sample and then vote for a favorite. In addition to funds raised through competition entry fees and attendee participation, silent auction items were available for bidding.