Chili cook-off set to benefit vets

Tanya’s Leipsic Tavern, N5683 Highway G, Beaver Dam, will host the second annual Chili Cook-off fundraiser for Nation of Patriots at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, offering the competition, a silent auction and drink specials. Competitors may register at the tavern on the day of the event. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend, sample and vote. All proceeds will benefit the Nation of Patriots and support disabled veterans and their families.