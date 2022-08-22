 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chip sealcoating starts Tuesday

The Dodge County Highway Department will apply an oil and chip seal to the following highways in Dodge County starting Tuesday, weather permitting.

On the west side of Dodge County:

  • Hwy. AW from Hwy. A to Jersey Road, Tuesday
  • Hwy. AA from Hwy. 73 to Hwy. A, Wednesday
  • Hwy. I from Hwy. 19 to Hwy. T, Wednesday

On the east side of Dodge County:

  • Hwy. DJ from Hwy. 60 to Juneau, Thursday
  • Hwy. E from Hwy. ME to Hustisford, Aug. 29
  • Hwy. R from Hustisford to Hwy. 67, Aug. 30

As a result of the sealcoating process, there will be loose gravel chips on the road surface. The Highway Department will sweep the roads twice and apply traffic marking within one week, weather permitting.

Work should be completed in one month, weather permitting.

The Highway Department requests that motorists reduce speed and observe the posted signs on these highways. If possible, use an alternate route during sealcoat application.

