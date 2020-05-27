Chip sealing scheduled for Hwy 13

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Maintenance crews from the Adams County Highway Department plan to chip seal a section of Highway 13 on June 8. During chip sealing operations, the road will be closed to through traffic between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Access will be maintained to local homes and businesses. Schedules are dependent on weather conditions and subject to change.

Starting on June 8, crews plan to close and chip seal Highway 13 from County J to Highway 21. Chip sealing both directions is expected to take about one day. During the closure, northbound Highway 13 traffic will be detoured using County J, County N, Highway 21, and back to Highway 13. Detour route is reverse for southbound traffic.

A chip seal consists of a layer of crushed stone placed on top of an application of liquid asphalt to reduce further deterioration of the pavement. Loose stones will be on the highway temporarily during the initial cure of the asphalt. Once the chip seal has cured, crews will sweep the highway to clear away loose stones. Motorists are urged to take extra caution, drive slowly, and allow additional space between vehicles to prevent damage from any loose stone chips.

For more information, visit 511wi.gov.