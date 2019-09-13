Chippy's Popcorn donates $205 to K-9 unit

Proceeds from the sale of Chippy’s Popcorn at the Aug. 6 National Night Out, $205, were donated to the Beaver Dam Police Department K-9 unit on Aug. 27. Pictured are, from left, officer Brad Konkel, Chuck Stangl, Police K-9 Charlie, Rita Schram and officer Craig Retzlaff.
