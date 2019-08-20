{{featured_button_text}}
Chiropractic office collects supplies, money for Pregnancy Resource Center

Blau Family Chiropractic held a fundraiser for the Pregnancy Resource Center of Columbia County on Aug. 8 collecting nearly 2,000 diapers and supplies and more than $900 for the center. Pictured is Dr. Kevin Blau with Penny Kiefer and Faith Vangen.

 ELSIE CIBULKA/Contributed
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.