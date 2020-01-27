Chiropractor to speak at women’s club
Wauona Trail Women’s Club will meet for social time at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17 at Dino’s Restaurant, 2900 New Pinery Road, Portage.

Dr. Kevin Blau, founder of Blau Family Chiropractic & Integrated Wellness, is a licensed chiropractor with 25 years experience. He will discuss “The Role of Chiropractic in the Opioid Epidemic.”

Open to all area women. Guests should make a reservation by Feb. 13 by calling Sherry at 742-4067, Veronica at 617-9139, or Sue at 608-244-1472.

