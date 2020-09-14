Christian event planned at Cascade Mountain

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reset 2020, an event for all Christians who recognize that America is in crisis today and want to engage God’s help, will take place from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cascade Mountain Ski Area parking lot, W10441 Cascade Mountain Road, Portage. Gate opens at 12:45 p.m.

The world has been hit with a pandemic that has wreaked havoc on people’s lives and our economy. America’s cities are burning because of race relations that are under stress. Our national debt has bloomed by more than $4 trillion since the beginning of the year. Fires are burning up western America, a hurricane has ravaged the south and straight line winds have ravaged the Midwest, and more.

The purpose of Reset 2020 is to call on the Lord to heal our land. The time will be filled with prayer, worship music and a main message. A praise band from Life Church in Mt. Horeb will provide music and Pastor Colier McNair from Blackhawk Church in Madison will give the main message. Several area pastors will participate in the prayer service.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs if interested in sitting outside of vehicles, weather permitting. Social distancing will be respected. For more information, email resetevent.info@gmail.com.