Christian Home cancels annual August pie social

WAUPUN — The Christian Home & Rehabilitation Center is cancelling its annual August pie social and car show due to uncertainties related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pie social and car show has been supporting the Christian Home & Rehabilitation Center’s chapel, as well as resident services and programs. Proceeds from the 2020 event were originally planned to support purchasing stained glass windows for the chapel.

The Auxiliary will revisit the event in 2021. Anyone interested in making an online donation to support the spiritual needs of residents can visit agnesian.com/giving or call 920-926-4971.