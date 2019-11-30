WAUPUN — Waupun Festivals, Homan Auto Sales, The Source Radio Station, and Bridges at the Rock in Waupun present a “Janet Planet Christmas” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at Bridges at the Rock Golf Club, 700 County Park Road, Waupun. Doors open at 5 p.m. Hors d’ oeuvres buffet served during intermission.
This is the third Janet Planet Christmas show in Waupun and she will perform a variety of Christmas selections and a few with the Waupun High School Select Choir.
Tickets are $50 available at hometowntickets.com or at Waupun City Hall, 201 E. Main St. For more information, visit waupunfestivals.com.
