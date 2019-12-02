WAUPUN — Marsh Haven Nature Center, W10145 Highway 49, Waupun, will host Christmas at Marsh Haven from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 with free admission.
Attendees can shop for unique, nature-themed and handcrafted gifts from local artists and crafters at the Holiday Nature Arts & Craft Show. Horse-drawn wagon or sleigh rides will be available, along with hiking or snowshoeing through Marsh Haven’s prairie. There will be music, crafts, fishpond, cookie decorating for kids, an end-of-season sale in Marsh Haven’s gift shop, and food and hot beverages for sale.
Santa will visit from noon to 3 p.m. and an Amazing Animal Ambassador program at 11 a.m. with live animals and a Wild Birds of Prey program at 1 p.m. with live birds.
Marsh Haven will have a family membership gift package available.
For more information, visit marshhaven.org, call 920-318-9518 or email director@marshaven.org.
