Christmas tree collection set

City of Beaver Dam residents that receive contracted solid waste collection services from the city, may place Christmas trees and boughs to the curb for collection by city crews. Trees and boughs must be free of ornaments, lights and stands so they can be chipped. The city will not collect trees that are in a bag. Christmas tree pickup will continue through Jan. 27.
Residents also may dispose of Christmas trees and boughs at the yard waste drop off site, 640 S. Center St., from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Wreaths and boughs containing roping or wire may be placed in your non-recyclable cart for collection as garbage as they will not be accepted at the Public Works garage drop-off site.