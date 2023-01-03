 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Christmas tree collection set

  • 0

City of Beaver Dam residents that receive contracted solid waste collection services from the city, may place Christmas trees and boughs to the curb for collection by city crews. Trees and boughs must be free of ornaments, lights and stands so they can be chipped. The city will not collect trees that are in a bag. Christmas tree pickup will continue through Jan. 27.

Residents also may dispose of Christmas trees and boughs at the yard waste drop off site, 640 S. Center St., from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Wreaths and boughs containing roping or wire may be placed in your non-recyclable cart for collection as garbage as they will not be accepted at the Public Works garage drop-off site.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Schaefer earns credential

MBE CPAs LLP client relationship manager Annemarie Schaefer has passed her IRS Enrolled Agent Exam and earned her licensure.

PETS OF WEEK: Otis and Trudie

PETS OF WEEK: Otis and Trudie

Otis is a 5-year-old English coonhound mix. He’s easy-going, happy all the time and loves going for walks and sniffing things. Otis loves all …

PETS OF WEEK: Ender and Jelly

PETS OF WEEK: Ender and Jelly

Ender is a 3-1/2-year-old Siberian husky/mix who came in as a stray. He’s full of energy and loves to explore. He knows a couple basic command…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News