Christmas Valley Tree Farm in Baraboo, raised $1,380 from donations from loyal customers to be split equally between the Community Heroes and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Baraboo, $690 each.

The farm offers discounts to all active and retired military, state, county and local police, fire, EMT, DNR and prison personnel. These discounts are included as part of the donation by Jack and Dan Meegan who applaud the work these two organizations provide.