CHS agribusiness students develop business plans

COLUMBUS — Columbus High School Agribusiness Management students finalized their business plans and presented them in class to their peers on Jan. 28-29. The students included details about their business goals, management practices, location, financial plans, risk management and marketing plans. They learned that the business plan has many uses including, using it as a tool to acquire a business loan from the bank, analyzing, revising and renewing their business goals and to organize and manage their business operations.