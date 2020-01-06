CHS Call-a-thon starts Jan. 13

Church Health Services Call-a-thon volunteers, Art Schroeder, Thea O’Connor and Jim Flynn, are preparing for the Jan. 13-14 Call-a-thon. Volunteers will be calling from Inter-Quest Corp. The goal is to raise $45,000, with 100% of the money used to support mental health programs for children in the schools and dental health care programs. Donations also can be made through the CHS Facebook page or website, no donation is too small.

CHS counselors work in the Beaver Dam, Horicon and Waupun school districts and at St. Katharine Drexel School. Counselors meet with children at their school individually or with small groups to help them learn effective ways to deal with their emotional and behavioral issues.

CHS, a United Way agency, provides medical, dental and mental health services for area adults and children who have household incomes less than 200% of Federal Poverty Level. CHS also partners with a number of area congregations to improve congregational health through their health ministry teams and parish nurse programs.

For more information, visit churchclinic.org or call 920-887-1766.