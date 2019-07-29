Church Health Services and honorary chairs Dr. Mike and Lois Augustson will host, “An Evening in New York City” at 6 p.m. Saturday at Old Hickory Golf Club, W7596 Highway 33, Beaver Dam.
The New York themed event offers street and gourmet foods and beverages and live entertainment inside and out, featuring Joni Radley, Ken and Ione Lauer, Dorothy Ebert and Austin Ehlenfeldt.
Tickets are $40 or $70 for two available at CHS, Old Hickory, Rechek’s Food Pride and Beaver Dam Piggly Wiggly, online at churchclinic.org or at the door. For more information, call 920-887-1766.
