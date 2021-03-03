CHS offers parenting seminars

DATELINE — Church Health Services is partnering with talkreadplay and Beaver Dam Community Library to provide a series of three virtual Positive Parenting Seminars in March. All sessions are free to attend and will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. March 16, 23, and 30 via Zoom. Attend as many seminars as interested, register at talkreadplaywi.com.
Parents and caregivers are a child’s first teachers and these interactive positive parenting seminars will help parents, foster parents, grandparents and caregivers deal with many common parenting problems.
- March 16 covers five key principles of positive parenting
- March 23 focuses on six core building blocks for children to become confident and successful at school
- March 30 introduces attendees to six core building blocks for children to manage their feelings and become resilient in dealing with life stress, to help them manage their feelings and become more resilient in dealing with life stress.
Seminar facilitators will be CHS employees who have completed training as Triple P accredited providers.
For more information call 920-887-1766, Option 4, visit Facebook at @ChurchHealthServices or visit talkreadplaywi.com.