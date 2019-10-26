Jeana Meyer of Church Health Services and one of four CHS counselors working in area school districts participated in the Horicon School District’s Red Ribbon Week activities Oct. 21. Red Ribbon events highlight the dangers of drug use and encourage communities to unite and take a stand against drugs. For more information, call 887-1766, email bevb@churchclinic.org or visit churchclinic.org.
