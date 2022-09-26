St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church-WELS, 299 W. Broadway, Rock Springs, will celebrate 150 years of God’s Grace with a special service at 8:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 with guest speaker Pastor Paul Schroeder and a luncheon reception to follow. All are welcome.
Church celebrates 150 years
