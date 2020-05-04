Church Health Services can help with medication needs
Church Health Services can help with medication needs

Church Health Services has insulin, metformin as well as other prescription medications, over the counter items and personal care products available free of charge. These items are available to households whose income falls under 400 percent of Federal Poverty Level. This is a temporary change to eligibility criteria. Medical Walk-in clinics remain cancelled until further notice.

For more information and appointments, call 887-1766 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, or visit the Church Health Services Facebook page.

