Church Health Services continues to serve its patients and clients with the following limitations. The office remains open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday for calls and questions. The dental clinic is seeing patients for urgent and emergency dental services by appointment and there are no dental hygiene appointments at this time. Counselors continue to see clients for appointments either at the clinic or via telephone. All Medical Walk-in-Clinics are cancelled for the immediate future. CHS staff and medical providers will continue to monitor the situation and all of our clinics will fully resume when it is deemed safe.