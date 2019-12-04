St. Peter Lutheran Church and Farmer Angel Network will host the #Farm Neighbors Care from Noon-2 p.m. Dec. 11 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 325 Mill St., Loganville. Farmers, agriculture business people and anyone interested in supporting the farming community should attend.
The program features Ben Bromley, theater guild actor, satirist, and former area newspaper columnist. Farmer resource contacts from UWEX, Sauk County Public Health, and Wisconsin Farm Center are available to assist farm families. Soup/sandwich lunch available with a free will offering.
The Farmer Angel Network is a collaboration of Sauk County Public Health, Extension Sauk County, Project Recovery, local churches and concerned farmers whose goal is to support area farmers through a time of depressed farm income, challenging cropping season and the highest rate of farm bankruptcies.
