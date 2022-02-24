Church hosts chicken dinner benefit

The Peace Lutheran Church Men of Peace will host a Chicken Dinner to benefit Missionary Cindy Wrucke from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 13 in the Fellowship Hall, 400 Hillcrest Drive, Beaver Dam. Dine-in or carryout offered.

The menu includes fried chicken, baby red potatoes, stuffing, cole slaw, corn, dinner roll, beverage and dessert. Tickets for adults are $9.50 in advance or $10 at the door, $5 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and younger - $2 of each adult ticket will be donated to the missionary work. To reserve tickets at the advance price, call 920-887-1272 from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.