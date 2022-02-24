 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Church hosts chicken dinner benefit

  • 0

The Peace Lutheran Church Men of Peace will host a Chicken Dinner to benefit Missionary Cindy Wrucke from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 13 in the Fellowship Hall, 400 Hillcrest Drive, Beaver Dam. Dine-in or carryout offered.

The menu includes fried chicken, baby red potatoes, stuffing, cole slaw, corn, dinner roll, beverage and dessert. Tickets for adults are $9.50 in advance or $10 at the door, $5 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and younger - $2 of each adult ticket will be donated to the missionary work. To reserve tickets at the advance price, call 920-887-1272 from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Barreau earns 4-H award

Barreau earns 4-H award

Art created by Hadley Barreau, a member of the Juneau County 4-H, was chosen as an award winner for the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Art Contest o…

PETS OF WEEK: Kobe and Jayden

PETS OF WEEK: Kobe and Jayden

Kobe is a 21-month-old terrier, American pit bull/mix surrendered because his owner was no longer able to keep him. Kobe is a very friendly do…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News