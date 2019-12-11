Church hosts Christmas concert
Church hosts Christmas concert

Church hosts Christmas concert

Immanuel Lutheran Church decorated for the holidays.

WAUPUN — Immanuel Lutheran Church, 525 W. Main St., Waupun, will host its 29th Christmas Concert, “The Spirit of Christmas,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11. The snow date, based on school closure, is 7 p.m. Dec. 18.

The concert features Immanuel’s choir, with pipe organ and piano. The audience will sing-a-long on four well-known Christmas carols.

The program is a broad array of traditional Christmas songs from Poland, Ukraine, France, Germany and Afro-American Spirituals with a variety of musical arrangers.

