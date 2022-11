REESEVILLE — Immanuel Lutheran Church, 210 Lincoln Ave., Reeseville, will host its annual Christmas Cookie Sale with pick up of pre-boxed cookies from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. All cookies are homemade, a variety of three dozen assorted cookies in each box for $15 per box. Homemade caramel corn offered at $7 per gallon-size bag.