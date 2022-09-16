Church hosts community meal

COLUMBUS — Columbus United Methodist Church, 222 S. Dickason Blvd., hosts a free community meal from 5-6:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday every month.

The menu for Thursday is cavatini, tossed salad, green beans, garlic toast, and a marble cake to celebrate the 12th anniversary of the community meal.

All community members are welcome to dine-in or carryout. Any monies collected through the freewill offering are used to support local food pantries and church missions.

Anyone interested in helping at the meals to prepare, serve, and/or clean up or would like to sponsor a meal, contact Mike Toth at 920-296-7629.

There will not be a community meal in November or December. The holiday meal is Dec. 8.