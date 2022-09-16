 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Church hosts community meal

  • 0

COLUMBUS — Columbus United Methodist Church, 222 S. Dickason Blvd., hosts a free community meal from 5-6:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday every month.

The menu for Thursday is cavatini, tossed salad, green beans, garlic toast, and a marble cake to celebrate the 12th anniversary of the community meal.

All community members are welcome to dine-in or carryout. Any monies collected through the freewill offering are used to support local food pantries and church missions.

Anyone interested in helping at the meals to prepare, serve, and/or clean up or would like to sponsor a meal, contact Mike Toth at 920-296-7629.

There will not be a community meal in November or December. The holiday meal is Dec. 8.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vorpahl joins dentistry

Vorpahl joins dentistry

Portage native, Dr. Ben Vorpahl, is joining the Seubert Family Dentistry team and begins taking appointments on Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News