Church hosts community meal

COLUMBUS — Columbus United Methodist Church, 222 S. Dickason Blvd., Columbus, will host a free Community Meal from 5-6:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday each month.

The menu for Thursday, Oct. 27 is chili, chicken vegetable soup, homemade cornbread, applesauce, and homemade desserts.

Open to all for dine-in or carry-out, with fellowship. Freewill offerings are used to support local food pantries and church missions.

Volunteers interested in helping at the meals to prepare, serve, and/or clean up or would like to sponsor a meal, contact Mike Toth at 920-296-7629.

No community meal in November or December, due to the holiday meal on Dec. 8.

