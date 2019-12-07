REESEVILLE — Immanuel Lutheran Church, 210 Lincoln Ave., Reeseville, will host its annual Christmas Cookie Sale from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 14 in the church’s Fellowship Hall. The sale will end earlier if sold out. All cookies are homemade and will be pre-boxed, a variety of three dozen assorted cookies at $10 per box. Advance orders are encouraged, call 920-927-5734.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)