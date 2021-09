HORICON — Sacred Heart Parish, 950 Washington-Hwy 33, Horicon, will host a drive-thru Friday Fish Fry from 4-7 p.m. Friday, offering baked or fried fish for $10.

Then Harvest Fest from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, featuring arts and crafts, fresh produce, baked goods, games and raffle drawings for baskets and quilt.