Church hosts free Thanksgiving dinner

St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church will host a free Thanksgiving dinner serving turkey with all the trimmings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 in the St. Mary School gym, 315 W. Cook St., Portage.

Call the St. Mary Parish office at 608-742-6998 to reserve dine-in, carryout or to arrange delivery to a residence in the Portage area by Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Donations of pies are appreciated, drop off in the Parish office on Wednesday, Nov. 23 or the school gym by 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24.