Church hosts live nativity scene

Portage Presbyterian Church, 120 W. Pleasant St., Portage, will host a free live drive-thru nativity scene from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday. Experience the Christmas story in a new way – and "Follow the Star to Bethlehem." Real humans and animals will bring the scene "alive." Enter into the parking lot on Conant Street.

