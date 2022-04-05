 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Church hosts nurture sessions

The First Congregational United Church of Christ, 131 Sixth Ave., Baraboo, will host adult nurture sessions at 9 a.m. Sundays. Featured speakers are local residents who are making a difference in the lives of others.

April 10: Judy Ellington, nurse practitioner, will discuss the grieving process following loss of any kind and describe the Growing through Grief sessions she facilitates.

April 24: Terry Haag, registered nurse, will discuss the current activities of two local nonprofits, Haiti Medical Mission of Wisconsin and the Thiotte Haiti Vulnerable Children Relief Inc, both of which endeavor to address the medical and educational needs of the community.

May 1: Dr. Rainey Briggs, Baraboo School District superintendent, will host a meet and greet.

May 15: Mary Bowers, Kid’s Ranch educational specialist, will describe the mission and current activities of this nonprofit for at risk children.

