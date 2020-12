St. Joseph Parish in Baraboo will host "The Longest Night" Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18 at St. Joseph Church, 304 East St., Baraboo. This is a Service of Light in the midst of darkness, a quiet, meditative evening especially for those experiencing sadness and/or loss. Open to all, in person with masks and social distancing, or virtually at baraboocatholic.org/live-stream, which links to a variety of streaming services.