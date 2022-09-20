Church hosts turkey dinner fundraiser

REESEVILLE — Immanuel Lutheran Church, 210 Lincoln Ave., Reeseville, will serve its annual turkey dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2. Dinner will be carry-out only - roast turkey, homemade mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, vegetable, cranberries, dinner rolls, coleslaw and choice of pumpkin, apple or cherry pie. Cost is $13, pre-orders are encouraged; call 920-927-5734.