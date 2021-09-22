 Skip to main content
Church hosts turkey dinner
REESEVILLE — Immanuel Lutheran Church, 210 Lincoln Ave., Reeseville, will serve its annual turkey dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3. Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, dinner will be carryout only. Dinner includes roast turkey, homemade mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, vegetable, cranberries, dinner rolls, coleslaw and a choice of pumpkin, apple or cherry pie for $12. Pre-orders are encouraged; call 920-927-5734.

