Church installs new pastor

Portage United Methodist Church, 1804 New Pinery Road, Portage, will install a new pastor on Sunday. Thirty-year-old pastor Douglas Clement arrived July 2 and is conducting services online only at this time. He served most recently at Emmanuel Community United Methodist Church in Menominee Falls. Pastor Clement will be scheduling meet and greets with very small groups, in the future, to get to know the community.

Worship services are available at youtube.com/channel/UCFa7EUMoYPY3ofdzE3TfKGw. For more information or schedule a meet and greet, call 608-742-2107.

Doug Clement

Clement
