Concordia United Methodist Church, 585 Fifth St., Prairie du Sac, welcomes Pastor Claire Douglass and her husband Kory to the congregation and the Sauk Prairie Community. She completed her masters of divinity at Princeton Theology Seminary and has a bachelor’s from Prescott College in Environmental Studies.
She has served as a Chaplain in Glacier National Park and two terms in AmeriCorps working with elementary and middle school aged children. Concordia would also like to wish Pastor Doris Simpson well in her retirement and her journey ahead.
