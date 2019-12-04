A Live Nativity will be held from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Church of God, 1225 N. Dewey Ave., Reedsburg. Children, youth and adults will portray Mary, Joseph, Wiseman, Shepherds and Angels. There will also be a selection of live animals. Attendees are allowed to park in the church parking lot. The church will provide cookies, bars, and warm beverages.
