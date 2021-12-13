 Skip to main content
Church offers 2 Christmas services
Church offers 2 Christmas services

Advent Wreath, Christ's Candle

A new Advent Wreath designed by church member, Ed Mueller, uses a birch tree that was removed from the church grounds and old baptismal candles to create “Christ Candle.” It will be lit on Christmas Eve.

 JEFFREY/VERONICA NICLA/Contributed

Immanuel Lutheran Church, 525 W. Main St., Waupun, will hold two Christmas Eve services, at 4:30 and 10 p.m.

The 4:30 p.m. Family Service offers Jason Bernhagen playing Canadian Brass descants on some carols on the trumpet and sing “What Child Is This” and “Rise Up, Shepherd, and Follow.”

The 10 p.m. Candlelight Service offers Christmas carols, Immanuel's Choir and piano and organ duets with Amanda Kempfer and Ann Lemmenes. The service ends with the lighting of individual candles from The Christ Candle flame.

