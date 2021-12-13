Church offers 2 Christmas services

Immanuel Lutheran Church, 525 W. Main St., Waupun, will hold two Christmas Eve services, at 4:30 and 10 p.m.

The 4:30 p.m. Family Service offers Jason Bernhagen playing Canadian Brass descants on some carols on the trumpet and sing “What Child Is This” and “Rise Up, Shepherd, and Follow.”

The 10 p.m. Candlelight Service offers Christmas carols, Immanuel's Choir and piano and organ duets with Amanda Kempfer and Ann Lemmenes. The service ends with the lighting of individual candles from The Christ Candle flame.