Trinity Lutheran Church, N2296 Highway I, Reeseville, will hold its annual chili quart sale - carry-out only - from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. The cost is $8 per quart and pre-order is encouraged, call 920-382-2402.
REESEVILLE
Church offers chili by the quart
