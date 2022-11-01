 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
REESEVILLE

Church offers chili by the quart

Trinity Lutheran Church, N2296 Highway I, Reeseville, will hold its annual chili quart sale - carry-out only - from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. The cost is $8 per quart and pre-order is encouraged, call 920-382-2402. 

