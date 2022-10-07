 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Church offers Holiday Craft Fair/Bake Sale

St. Faustina Parish/St. Mary of the Most Holy Rosary, 318 S. Main St., Pardeeville, will host its annual Holiday Craft Market and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 with exhibitors offering craft items, a bake sale and food.

