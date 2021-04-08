REESEVILLE — Immanuel Lutheran Church, 210 Lincoln Ave., Reeseville, will host a carry-out only spaghetti dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15. Dinner includes spaghetti and meat sauce, toasted garlic bread, and dessert for $8. Pre-order dinners at 920-927-5734, no drive-up orders offered. Proceeds benefit the congregation’s ministry programs.
Church offers spaghetti dinner
