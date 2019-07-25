Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Hillcrest Drive, Beaver Dam, will host Vacation Bible School from 5:15-8 p.m., July 28-31. The theme is intergalactic adventure and learning about God’s plan of salvation from creation to the cross.
Open to youth ages 3 to sixth grade. Preregister at vbsmate.com/peacelutheranbeaverdam or call 887-1272.
